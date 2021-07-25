A woman is in hospital after a Saturday night shooting in central Toledo

According to Toledo police, the woman was sitting in her car when she was hit by a bullet

TOLEDO, Ohio — One woman was hospitalized after being shot in central Toledo late Saturday night.

On the 1300 block of Elmwood Avenue in central Toledo, at approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday Toledo police were called to arrive on the scene where a shooting occurred.

According to Toledo police, the woman, Angel Sales was sitting in her car when she was struck by a bullet. Her injuries are described as non-life-threatening and she was taken to the hospital for further care.

The current condition of the Sales is unknown. There are no known suspects at this time and the shooting is under investigation.