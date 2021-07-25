x
Two people die from a shooting in east Toledo

Toledo Police were called to the scene late Saturday evening
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people are dead after a shooting at Birmingham Terrace in east Toledo.

Toledo police were called and arrived at the scene on Consaul St., near Front street late Saturday evening. 

Upon arrival, the police found 27-year-old  Willie Walker and 23-year-old Elisa Molina suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no information on suspects available. The shooting is still under investigation. 

Police ask anyone with information to please call CrimeStoppers at 419-255-1111.

