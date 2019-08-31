TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot on Friday night near Central Catholic High School after a dispute outside of the game, police say.

Police say their officers were at the game patrolling and heard the fight and then at least one gunshot.



They say later one victim approached them on Mettler Street with an apparent gunshot wound. That victim was taken to the hospital no word on condition or any identification.



Police have no suspects are collecting video surveillance and investigating.

Police later were seen in front of Central Catholic High School, apparently searching the front of the school, and a Mettler was blocked off Friday night.

A fire truck and ambulance were seen leaving the school with lights and sirens on.