The King Soopers is located at 3600 Table Mesa Drive, the Boulder Police Department (BPD) said.

BOULDER, Colo. — Emergency crews are responding to an active shooter situation Monday afternoon at a King Soopers in Boulder.

The King Soopers is located at 3600 Table Mesa Drive, the Boulder Police Department (BPD) said. That's about two miles south of the University of Colorado Boulder campus.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 3:20 p.m. said its SWAT team was en route to assist.

This is a breaking news situation, this story will be updated as more information is released.

ALERT: Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route. — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 22, 2021

Live video stream:

The below video is being live-streamed by user ZFG Videography. Warning: This is a live video, there is potential for graphic imagery and strong language.