Several women arrested for prostitution at Toledo massage parlors

Several women from area spas and massage parlors are facing prostitution charges.

Lanyang Yang was arrested Wednesday at Top Relax Massage on South Reynolds Road in Toledo. According to court records, undercover detectives were "solicited by the defendant for sexual activity for hire."

Yang is charged with promoting prostitution.

Cha Sun Kim was also arrested Wednesday and charged with promoting prostitution. According to court records, she was arrested at Sun Massage Spa on Secor Road.

Police executed a search warrant and claim to have found "funds, bank information and other equipment" used for prostitution.

Junling Zhang is also charged with promoting prostitution. Court records confirm the charge, but do not specify where the alleged offense took place, but does say it was in Toledo.

Documents say undercover officers were also solicited by Zhang.

Du Chunlan is also charged with promoting prostitution and according to court documents, solicited an undercover officer. Records do not specify where the alleged offense happened, but Toledo is listed.

All of the women posted bond and will appear in court later this month.

Wu Xiucui was also arrested Wednesday and charged. It's unclear what she's charged with, but Lucas County booking information confirms the arrest.

Xiucui is being charged in Sylvania.