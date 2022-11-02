Man indicted on domestic violence charge

Jenna Lee said she was beaten by the father of her kids, Montrice Hughes, who had an open warrant. After WTOL 11 aired her story, Hughes was found and arrested.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — In late October, Jenna Lee spoke with WTOL 11 about her experience as a victim of an alleged domestic violence incident. It wasn't the first time she had been abused, she said, but it was the worst.

Her accused abuser, Montrice Hughes, was indicted Wednesday by a Lucas County grand jury on a charge of domestic violence according to court documents.

Lee said she was beaten by Hughes, who is the father of her kids, and was hospitalized for her injuries Oct. 22.

Hughes had a warrant out for his arrest and has prior domestic violence convictions in Toledo. When Lee shared her story with WTOL 11 on Oct. 25, Hughes was still on the run. A fugitive task force located him the next morning.

Hughes was taken into custody and held on $75,000 bond. Lee requested and was granted a protection order against him.

A date has not yet been set for Hughes' arraignment.

