TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating after two men were found shot in north Toledo on Monday.

The shooting happened on the 1500 block of Elm Street around 5 p.m.

Officers responded to reports of a person shot and found 30-year-old Gary Busby-Bey and 60-year-old Richard McCune both suffering from one gunshot wound each.

Police say their injuries were non-life threatening.

No ShotSpotter alert was generated despite the shooting occurring within a ShotSpotter area, according to police.