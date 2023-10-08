Perrysburg woman charged with aggravated menacing, accused of chasing children in vehicle

A 32-year-old woman is accused of crossing a lawn to chase children in a vehicle who she claims were bullying her son.

Example video title will go here for this video

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A Perrysburg woman is facing two charges after she allegedly used a vehicle to chase down two children she claims were bullying her son.

According to a report from Perrysburg police, an officer responded to the Woodland Elementary School property on White Road on Aug. 2 regarding a report of a suspicious vehicle. The caller told police he was at his residence when he heard some children yelling and observed a black Toyota SUV in the roadway next to two kids on bicycles.

One of the children yelled that the SUV "tried to run them over" and allegedly drove through the grass at Woodland Elementary School, the witness told police.

Police were able to make contact with the driver of the vehicle, 32-year-old Jennifer Hutton, who claimed she confronted two children at Woodland Park for allegedly making fun of her son. The children left and went to Woodland Elementary park, where they continued to make fun of her son, Hutton claimed. Hutton told police she attempted to confront the children a second time, but they left on bicycles.

Video from Perrysburg Schools made available to WTOL 11 in a public records request shows a black SUV drive across the lawn and sidewalk of the school at 3:26 p.m. The vehicle can be seen traveling in the direction of several children on bicycles.

Police wrote in the report they observed tracks in the grass between the school and the portable building heading towards White Road. Police said they called Hutton and asked her if she drove through the grass. Hutton said she did drive through the grass as she attempted to speak to the kids accused of teasing her son.

The officer wrote he asked Hutton if she was attempting to run the kids over with her car; Hutton alleged she did not.

Hutton has pleaded not guilty to three charges of aggravated menacing and one count of disorderly conduct. She is currently on house arrest and due back in court on Aug. 17.