OSHP troopers seize $90,000 worth of cocaine after Wood County traffic stop

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says they stopped the drug trafficking suspect on the Ohio Turnpike on Monday for following too close and speed violations.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A traffic stop in Wood County turned into much more than a simple speeding ticket for one Wisconsin man after troopers say they found four pounds of cocaine worth $90,000 in the car he was driving.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say they pulled over Angel Padilla Torres, 44, of Milwaukee on Monday evening for following too close and speeding on the Ohio Turnpike.

When troopers checked out the vehicle registration number, they discovered the 2017 Nissan Altima was entered as stolen.

But that wasn’t the end of Torres’ problems.

Troopers then made a probable cause search of the car where they discovered the cocaine.

Torres was taken to the Wood County Justice Center where he is being held on a $50,000 bond.

He is charged with two first-degree felonies, possession and trafficking in cocaine. He was also charged with receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.