OREGON, Ohio — Oregon police have identified a person of interest in a 1982 cold-case murder.

Police on Wednesday said they are looking for Dale Schuller, who also goes by the name of Jack Schuller.

They say he was with 17-year-old Sharon Ward just before she was killed nearly 40 years ago. Schuller is 65 years old today and was 27 at the time of Ward's death.

Ward was killed Feb. 28, 1982. The homicide remains the Oregon Police Department’s only unsolved death.

The teenager's body was found in a cornfield off Jacobs Road, near Wynn Road. Ward had been hit twice on the head and her wrists were slashed. According to police accounts, she appeared to have crawled in the field in the snow to try to get help, but died during the effort.

The police department also announced a $25,000 reward to anyone whose verifiable information leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for Ward's murder.

Anyone with information about Schuller's whereabouts in February of 1982, or about Ward's murder, is asked to call Oregon police at 419-698-7102 or Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Dale Schuller, also known as Jack Schuller, was named as a person of interest in the unsolved 1982 murder of Sharon Ward. This photo is of Schuller in 1998. He now is 65 years old.

Oregon Police

