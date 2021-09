Worley was convicted in 2016 of kidnapping and killing Sierah Joughin.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Supreme Court placed convicted killer James Worley's death sentence on hold Thursday.

The move is not out of the ordinary as inmates exhaust all forms of appeal.

Worley was found guilty in 2016 of kidnapping and murdering Sierah Joughin in Fulton County. In July, Worley's appeal was denied and his execution was scheduled for May 2025.