Ohio city council president among 6 arrested in human trafficking sting

Eastlake City Council President John Meyers, 47, was arrested and charged with solicitation, according to Yost.

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — A northeastern Ohio city council president was among six men recently arrested in a human trafficking sting.

According to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Eastlake City Council President John Meyers, 47, was arrested and charged with solicitation. Meyers has been the council president since 2016, according to the city's website. Here are the other five who were also arrested and charged:

Ronald Bevier, Columbia Station, 30

Alvin Bridges, Euclid, 47

Andrew Champa, Wickliffe, 40

Garrett Kellogg, Strongsville, 20

Salvatore Longo, Beachwood, 44

Bridges also faces a felony drug possession charge.

Six men arrested in a Lake County human trafficking sting.

“The point of our task forces is to send a message to those who buy and sell human beings: We’re coming for you, we’re going to bust you and make sure everybody knows what you did. Don’t buy sex in Ohio!” Yost said. pic.twitter.com/RCNTN0SALY — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (@OhioAG) February 21, 2023

The human trafficking sting was coordinated by the Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force in conjunction with the Wickliffe Police Department and Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The operation also identified four potential victims of human trafficking, who Yost said were offered social services.