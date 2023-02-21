Ohio city council president among 6 arrested in human trafficking sting

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — A northeastern Ohio city council president was among six men recently arrested in a human trafficking sting.
According to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Eastlake City Council President John Meyers, 47, was arrested and charged with solicitation. Meyers has been the council president since 2016, according to the city's website. Here are the other five who were also arrested and charged:
- Ronald Bevier, Columbia Station, 30
- Alvin Bridges, Euclid, 47
- Andrew Champa, Wickliffe, 40
- Garrett Kellogg, Strongsville, 20
- Salvatore Longo, Beachwood, 44
Bridges also faces a felony drug possession charge.
The human trafficking sting was coordinated by the Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force in conjunction with the Wickliffe Police Department and Lake County Sheriff's Office.
The operation also identified four potential victims of human trafficking, who Yost said were offered social services.
“If even one victim of human trafficking can be identified and helped, then the operation is a success and worth the effort. We will continue to work to help identify those who are taking advantage of these victims and bring them to justice," said Lake County Chief Deputy Robert Izzo.