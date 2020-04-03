TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man who made an online threat against U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been sentenced to time served on a weapons charge.

Timothy Ireland, 42, was arrested in August after U.S. Capitol Police received a tip that he made a Facebook post saying Ocasio-Cortez “should be shot.”

Authorities stated in court records that Ireland admitted posting the statement about the New York City Democrat and said he was very proud of it.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the case, the United States Capitol Police (USCP) received information on July 23 that threatening statements were posted on Facebook.

The statements were perceived to be threats against a member of the U.S. House of Representatives. A screen shot was provided to USCP of a news story related to U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with linked comments that stated: “She should be shot. Can’t fire me, my employer would load the gun for me.”

The statement was made from a Facebook page whose listed user was Tim Ireland of Toledo, Ohio, according to the complaint.

A criminal history check revealed Ireland had outstanding warrants for felony failure to appear in Sarasota County, Florida, and a misdemeanor failure to appear related to a marijuana possession charge in Cook County, Georgia. Further review revealed Ireland had been convicted in 1996 in Sarasota County of four felony counts of dealing in stolen property.

USCP personnel called Ireland on Aug. 2. He stated he made the statements and was very proud of the post he made. He also stated he has firearms and always carries them concealed, according to the complaint.

USCP and ATF agents executed a search of Ireland’s Kosciusko Street residence in Toledo on Thursday. He was taken into custody on the warrant outstanding in Florida. A search revealed three rounds of .32-caliber ammunition and four rounds of .45-caliber ammunition.

Ireland admitted owning the ammunition and pleaded guilty in November to being a felon in possession of ammunition.

He will be on supervised release for three years.

