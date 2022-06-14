Watch live: Man accused of beating 1-year-old child to death in Akron faces judge

Latrell Wilson was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon and is currently being held on unspecified homicide charges.

AKRON, Ohio — Federal officials have arrested a man they believe beat a toddler to death this past winter in Akron.

38-year-old Latrell Wilson was taken into custody Tuesday morning at his job on the 2400 block of Romig Road. He is currently being held in the Summit County Jail on murder charges.

Arraignment has been scheduled for 9 a.m. today in Akron Municipal Court, which we will stream live inside this story.

Authorities say a 1-year-old child died back on Jan. 27 at a home on Edgewood Avenue, with the Summit County Medical Examiner later saying the victim had broken ribs, bad bruises, and head trauma. Wilson is alleged to have been the only one with the baby on that date, and Akron police subsequently named him as a suspect.

"Killing a helpless and innocent child is a horrific crime," U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot said in a statement. "Arresting this fugitive and bringing justice to the family is a top priority."

Court records show Wilson has prior convictions for cocaine possession and fleeing a police officer.

