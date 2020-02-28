TOLEDO, Ohio — A Lucas County man has been indicted on two charges stemming from his escape from a north Toledo facility last month.

Donald Williamson faces charges of escape and resisting arrest following the Jan. 15 incident. At the time, he was an inmate at the Lucas County Correctional Treatment Facility.

Police say that three days after his escape, Williamson was arrested at a house on the 600 block of Oakdale Ave. The home was just one mile away from the facility he escaped from.

RELATED: Toledo police locate escaped inmate in north Toledo house; 3 others taken into custody

Three additional people inside the home were taken into custody. However, it is unclear if they have been charged with anything.

Previous charges on Williamson's record include drug offenses, burglary, disorderly conduct, theft and receiving stolen property.

Prior to the escape, his most recent offense was an incident from July 15, 2019. He was found overdosing for the third time in ten months, police say. He was given Narcan and admitted to taking Percocet when he regained consciousness.

RELATED: Day 4: State's key witness testifies in case of slain 3-year-old Malachi Barnes