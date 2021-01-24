Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson's grandson turns himself in to Parma PD after leading police on chase, dragging one officer

The officer is okay and was not seriously injured during the incident.

PARMA, Ohio — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a story published on January 21, 2021.

24-year-old Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, has turned himself in to the police this morning following a chase with Parma PD in which an officer was dragged.

Frank was arrested by officers and is currently being held at the Parma Jail.

According to Parma Police, just after midnight on January 24, Frank, was stopped by police over the tint of his vehicles' windows. The 24-year-old was asked to step out of his vehicle following consent to a vehicle search. Just as a backup officer arrived on scene, Frank pulled away in his vehicle pulling along one officer with him.

The officer was able to free himself and was not seriously injured by the incident. Officers then pursued Frank as the suspect attempted to escape, hitting more than 100 miles per hour on the highway.

Parma PD lost track of the vehicle and Frank was able to get away around the Lorain Ave. exit from I-90.

The suspect later turned himself in to Parma PD around 2:55 AM.

Just days ago, an arrest warrant was issued for Jackson in relation to the December assault of a woman. According to the warrant, Jackson "did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm" to the victim, identified as the mother of his child.