Man arrested for making shooting threats to Findlay elementary school

Chad Johnston Jr., 22, was arrested and charged with inducing panic. No firearms were found at his residence, police said.

FINDLAY, Ohio — A person suspected of threatening a shooting at Jefferson Primary School in Findlay was arrested Friday afternoon, according to the Findlay Police Department.

Chad Johnston Jr., 22, was arrested and charged with inducing panic.

Officers were sent to the school on reports of Facebook posts "indicating a shooting that was going to occur at the school," according to a police report Officers arrived, made contact with school officials and the school was placed on lockdown.

Officers developed a suspect and went to Johnston's residence, which was in "close proximity to the school," the police report states. Johnston was arrested for the shooting threats after an interview with officers.

No firearms were found at Johnston's residence, "but several electronic devices were seized as evidence," the police report states.

