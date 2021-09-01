Driver flees scene after crashing into parked vehicle, flipping their car in west Toledo

Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene of a crash which caused their car to flip on Upton near Freeman.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are looking for a driver tonight who fled the scene of a crash in west Toledo.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Friday, crews responded to a crash on Upton Ave. near Freeman St. A driver going north on Upton hit a parked truck on the side of the road which caused their car to flip, according to Toledo Fire and Rescue on the scene.

The driver fled the crash, leaving behind their flipped vehicle.

Toledo police are searching for the driver. It's unclear if any other passengers were in the flipped vehicle.

If you have any information on this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 419-255-1111.

@ToledoFire responded to a crash at Freeman and Upton where they say a vehicle crashed into a parked pickup truck and rolled over. The driver or occupants fled the vehicle. @ToledoPolice are investigating @WTOL11Toledo pic.twitter.com/u8wqD67WCM — Michael Tatar (@MichaelTatarTV) January 9, 2021