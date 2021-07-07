Man sentenced to more than 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to hitting a runner with his car, robbing her

The man hit the woman with his car on the West Bank of the Flats and then robbed her in December 2019.

A Cleveland man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to hitting a woman with his car before robbing her in 2019.

According to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley, Marvin Fisher, 29, pleaded guilty to hitting a 41-year-old woman on the West Bank of the Flats.

“This was a targeted attack of a woman who was simply going for a morning run,” said Prosecutor O’Malley. “He will spend the next decade in a prison cell thinking about the trauma he has caused this victim.”

The incident happened on December 6, when the 41-year-old woman went for a run on Franklin Avenue. According to officials, Fisher intentionally struck the woman from behind and got out of his vehicle.

The woman handed the man her phone, believing that he was trying to help her and call 911. Fisher then threw the phone in a bush and demanded that the victim give him money. The man also told the woman that he had a gun and threatened to kill her unless she took off her shorts and faced away from him.

While Fisher got into his car, the woman was able to jump over a guardrail and hide in nearby woods until a good samaritan picked her up and drove her to a hospital for her injuries.

Video surveillance pulled by the Cleveland Division of Police linked Fisher to the crime and the man's vehicle was located outside of his residence on December 7, 2019.

Fisher has pleaded guilty to one count of Aggravated Robbery and one count of Felonious Assault. He was sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison.