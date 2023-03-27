Suspects plead guilty in connection with Cleveland fishing tournament cheating scandal

Jacob Runyan and Chase Cominsky each admitted to charges of cheating and unlawful ownership of wild animals. Sentencing is set for May 11.

CLEVELAND — Just minutes before the start of their trial, two men instead decided to plead guilty in connection with a cheating scandal during a fishing tournament in Cleveland last year.

43-year-old Jacob Runyan and 36-year-old Chase Cominsky each admitted to charges of cheating (a fifth-degree felony) and unlawful ownership of wild animals (fourth-degree misdemeanor). As part of the deal, prosecutors agreed to dismiss additional felony charges of attempted grand theft and possessing criminal tools.

The case dates back to Sept. 30, when Runyan and Cominsky were competing at the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament near North Marginal Road and Lakeshore Boulevard. The pair were initially declared the winners, but controversy soon erupted.

"The director of the tournament noticed Runyan and Cominsky's walleyes weighed more than they looked and sliced open the fish," the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office recounted. "Ten weights were located inside the walleyes, eight weighing 12 ounces and two weighing eight ounces along with several walleye filets."

The incident was caught on video and shared across social media. Both Runyan and Cominsky were immediately disqualified and later arrested.

"The tournament hosted fisherman from several surrounding states that competed to see which team could catch five of the heaviest walleye fish in Lake Erie," the prosecutor’s office noted. "If Runyan and Cominsky had won this tournament, they would have received a total prize of $28,760."

With felony convictions now on their record, Runyan and Cominsky each face up to roughly a year in prison and fines of over $2,000. Sentencing is set for May 11.