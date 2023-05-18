Findlay man accused of leading Toledo police on chase, hospitalized after crash into art structure

Police claimed they pursued the 40-year-old suspect down Cherry Street shortly after midnight.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after a vehicle chase resulted in a suspect crashing in north Toledo early Thursday.

According to a Toledo police report, TPD were pursuing a suspect driving a stolen black GMC Sierra pickup truck on northbound on Cherry Street at approximately 12:25 a.m.. Police claim they attempted to pull over the suspect, but he refused and led police on a short chase down Cherry Street.

The suspect, 40-year-old Samuel Roeber of Findlay, then lost control of the vehicle while trying to negotiate a curve near the roundabouts on Cherry Street and Manhattan Boulevard in north Toledo.

Police claim Roeber drove into the roundabout, traveled over a median island and struck a yield road sign. Roeber then continued to drive northbound into another roundabout, where he struck a metal art structure, which sustained heavy damage in the incident.

Toledo Fire & Rescue transported Roeber to the hospital with what authorities described as life-threatening injuries. Police said they continue to investigate.

