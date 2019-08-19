FREMONT, Ohio — Police say have identified a caller who made threats to the Fremont Walmart, and believe the caller is making these types of threats at stores across the country.

Last Thursday, police say a call was made to the Fremont Walmart around 11:30 p.m. and a threat was made to the manager.

In response to the threat, Fremont Police has provided extra patrol to Walmart and area retailers.

Officers of the Fremont Police Department believe they have identified the caller, who is from another state.

Police say they think the caller has made the same type of threatening calls to Walmart stores and retailers across the country.

Fremont Police are working with several law enforcement agencies to investigate these calls.

"Walmart is a valuable member of our community and we will continue to work with them to provide the best security for the safety of our residents," Fremont Police said in a statement.