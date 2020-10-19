Nyquan Hall, 23, is charged with felonious assault.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A suspect is in custody after five people, including two young children, were injured as a result of a shooting and a crash in the Italian Village area Monday afternoon, according to Columbus police.

Police responded to area of East Russell Street and Brickel Street just before 3:30 p.m. and found a black SUV turned on its side after hitting a pole.

According to court records, about 25 shots were fired into the windshield of the SUV.

Police say officers found two children, ages 2 and 4, standing outside the vehicle with gunshot wounds. Authorities say the children were shot while inside the vehicle.

Both children were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in critical condition, Columbus Police Sgt. James Fuqua said. The two children are now in stable condition.

A man was grazed by a bullet and treated at the scene.

Columbus Police Watch Commander Lt. Larry Yates said the crash happened after shots were fired. A five-year-old was injured in the crash, and police say the child is expected to be OK.

A woman was hit by a vehicle and is hospitalized in critical condition.

Court records state 23-year-old Nyquan Hall was seen running from the area. He allegedly later removed his sweatshirt and wrapped a gun inside it and dropped it on the ground.