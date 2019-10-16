BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green Police are looking for three suspects involved in a Wednesday morning robbery.

The incident happened around 1:15 a.m. in the area of N. Prospect and E. Reed St.

The victim told police that three white males, all about 6' tall and wearing dark hooded sweatshirts, assaulted him and took cash and a debit card.

The victim also reports the suspects as driving in a silver pick-up truck.

Anyone with information should call the Bowling Green Police Division Detective Bureau at 419-352-1131 or Wood County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-54-CRIME.