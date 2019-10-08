OAKWOOD, Ohio — An Oakwood, Ohio man is dead after he was shot by his younger brother, investigators said.

Anthony J. Richcreek, 28, was reportedly shot in the chest by Donald J. Richcreek, 26, at their home on the 7500 block of Road 187 around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

Authorities were originally dispatched to the scene for a drive-by shooting, but early in the investigation, they discovered no drive-by had occurred.

Anthony Richcreek was transported to the Paulding County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Donald Richcreek was arrested at the scene and booked into the Paulding County Jail on one count of murder. He will appear before the Paulding County Court via video arraignment on Monday at 9 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.