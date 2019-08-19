BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Police have identified a 19-year-old as the man who led them on a chase in Bowling Green on Saturday.

Police say just past midnight, Bowling Green officers stopped a vehicle for speed on Fairview at Liberty.

As the officer approached the vehicle, police say the suspect, later identified as Tyler Carter of Portage, fled the scene.

Police pursued Carter during a chase that led Carter to run the stop sign at Campbell Hill and Napoleon and hit another vehicle.

Police say Carter then abandoned the vehicle in the yard at 11866 Napoleon Rd. and fled the scene on foot.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate Carter.

Charges were filed on Carter for failure to comply with the order of a police officer, speed, willful wanton disregard for private property and driving under suspension.