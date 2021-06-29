15-year-old recovering after being shot Monday night in north Toledo

Monday marked the second straight day a teenager was shot in Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 15-year-old is recovering after being shot Monday night in north Toledo.

Crews responded to St. Vincent's Hospital at 11:50 p.m. for a call of a walk-in gunshot wound victim. A 15-year-old boy stated he was with a group of people outside a location at East Hudson Street and Elm Street when he heard a gunshot, according to a police report.

The teen realized he was grazed by a bullet and was taken to the hospital by private vehicle. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

A Shot Spotter alert was confirmed near that location at the same approximate time.

Monday was the second day in a row a teenager was shot in Toledo. On Sunday, a 16-year-old was shot in east Toledo.