GO 419 Takeout Takeover: Vegan Taste brings inclusivity to classic confections

TOLEDO, Ohio — Those who have a taste for the sweeter things in life, while balancing their own dietary restrictions, know it can sometimes be difficult to reconcile the two. But, Vegan Taste has all the heart of your favorite treats - made with ingredients that everyone can enjoy.

Vegan Taste owner, Kyronne Jackson, and his family began their plant-based journey back in 2016. They spent the next four years searching for vegan meals, and were often left without options, until they began experimenting right in their own kitchen.

The work was well worth it, as the recipes they concocted could fool anyone into thinking it was the original. However, Jackson doesn't just stick to the classics, the treats often take creative twists on everyone's favorite pastries.

What is really striking, is the texture of the Vegan Taste desserts. Even the wide variety of gluten free options maintain the satisfying and decadent feeling of their gluten full brethren, which is by no means an easy feat.

The blueberry "pie-tart" is this writer's favorite; a pie/Pop-tart hybrid that brings all the nostalgia of grandma's buttery, flaky pie crust, with the jammy and sugary goodness of the Pop-tarts of our childhood.

The best part is, Vegan Taste delivers right to your door. But plan ahead, as each item is made fresh and with love. Weekend orders should generally be made a few days in advance, and the menu is always changing, keeping local dessert-lovers on their toes.

Jackson keeps the family feeling strong with his business and seems to handle much of the process himself. From the baking, to customer service and even delivery, he's there to make sure what you see on his website is exactly what you get.

If you have questions, he's quick to respond on Facebook or on the website's new chat feature.

Vegan Taste officially opened in 2019, but in that short time, the business has developed quality treats for vegans and non-vegans alike.

The picturesque desserts taste as incredible as they look and is a saving grace for gluten free and/or vegan folks who find themselves craving the confections that grandma used to make.

For more information on Vegan Taste, click here.