TOLEDO, Ohio — When Buckeye Broadband launched an idea on April 14, the goal was to spread a little joy and pride through positive stories in the community in the midst of the coronavirus fight.

Dubbed "#Unite419", Toledo-area media organizations joined together to raise funds for the United Way Emergency Response Fund.

WTOL 11, Fox 36, 13abc, NBC24, iHeart Radio, Cumulus Media, The Blade, Buckeye Broadband, BCSN and BCAN all participated in the fundraising, together.

“I cannot tell you how proud we are of this amazing effort. These dollars will go on to help so many in our community during this incredibly difficult time,” said Wendy Pestrue, president & CEO of United Way of Greater Toledo.

The money raised by the initiative will go toward helping community-based organizations facing difficulties during the coronavirus crisis.

If you would like to donate to the United Way Emergency Response Fund, you can do so here.

