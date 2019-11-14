TOLEDO, Ohio — This weekend features the holiday's first parade, photos from a different point of view, the magic of Bengal tigers, a famed folk singer, handmade treasures and much more! Get out and Go 419 with your Must-Do Guide:

THURSDAY

The Addams Family Musical | Maumee Indoor Theater | 8 p.m. through Sunday; 2:30 p.m. Sunday matinee

In its typical creepy, kooky, mysterious, and spooky fashion, the ghoulish Addams family is visiting the graveyard for an annual gathering of all family members, living dead, and undecided, to celebrate what it is to be an Addams. However, the family encounters an unforeseen obstacle when Wednesday decides to introduce her new “normal” boyfriend Lucas to the family. Don't miss this kooky tale of love and friendship through adversity, with a comical and macabre yet poignant spin. Presented by Waterville Playshop. Tickets run $15-17 and can be purchased online here.

Toledo Streets Scenes photography exhibit and art sale | Grumpy's, 34 S. Huron St., Toledo | 6 p.m.

This evening supports the work and artistic expression of the Toledo Streets Newspaper. This event will showcase photographs taken by those who participate as vendors at Toledo Streets Newspaper. These individuals took to the streets and discovered images which captured a vision, expressed beauty, or are quintessential to Toledo. The photos have been curated into a calendar. Prints of the photos and the calendar will be for sale. Tickets are $35.

Dare to Believe! Escape artist and illusionist Jay Owenhouse | Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, Findlay

| 7:30 p.m.

Jay Owenhouse, a legendary escape artist and one of the most awarded illusionists in history, returns by popular demand to Findlay for one night only in “Dare to Believe!” an illusion spectacular. The show has been voted by audiences and critics alike “One of the Top 10 Live Shows in America.”

You will experience a night of grand illusions with the most amazing magic in the world, Bengal tigers up close, dangerous escapes, and inspiring storytelling. Seeing Owenhouse live is an evening that will leave you breathless with a feeling of childhood wonder that “anything is possible!”

Tickets range from $29 to $69 and are available through the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.

GAPP Artist Talk: Tina Aufiero | Toledo Museum of Art | 7-8 p.m.

Artist Tina Aufiero will provide a free artist talk about her inspiration, process and residency at the Toledo Museum of Art, Glass Pavilion. Aufiero has exhibited and lectured internationally and her works are included in the collections of the Pilchuck Print Collection, John Michael Kohler Arts Center, the Heinneman Collection at the Corning Museum of Glass and Musee des Arts Decoratifs in Switzerland. Tina Aufiero will be participating in the TMA GAPP residency between Nov. 6-15

FRIDAY

Toledo Fall Ball | The Pinnacle | 6:30 p.m.

Come one, come all to the first-ever Fall Ball. This event is to benefit Team Recovery. Tickets include, dinner, soft drinks, entertainment, dancing, and an evening of fun. Tickets range from $50-$54 and can be purchased through Eventbrite here.

A cash bar will be available, raffles and giveaways as well as the Roast of Matt Bell, Team Recovery & Midwest Recovery Center founder, which surely will not disappoint.

Wine by the Glass Pavilion | Toledo Museum of Art | 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Enjoy four wines and paired hors d’oeuvres from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. during It’s Friday! at the Toledo Museum of Art. Tickets are $25 Museum members and $40 nonmembers, plus tax. Friday's theme is "Uncommon Up & Comers: Meet Your New Favorites."

WALK Drag Show Benefit | Hilton Garden Inn, Findlay | 7:30-11:30 p.m.

LGBTQ+ Spectrum Findlay presents an evening of drag, community, support, and love Friday night in Findlay. The evening benefits local LGBTQ support groups and recovery community.

Tickets are $20 general admission for open seating and a cash bar or $50 for VIP tickets, available through the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts. The VIP experience includes personal preferred seating, prime access to the “Queens Reception” before the show, meet and greet with all the entertainers, two complementary drink tickets for mocktails, cocktails and lite fare and a professional photo booth with backdrop and all the showgirls.

Arlo Guthrie | Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, Findlay | 7:30 p.m.

Arrested for littering AND creating a nuisance at age 19, Arlo Guthrie penned the antiestablishment anthem, “The Alice’s Restaurant Massacree,” and launched the song into worldwide airplay. Guthrie went on to make albums, record the definitive version of “The City of New Orleans” and found Rising Son Records, one of the first Indie labels in existence. Yep, you can get anything you want (musically) at this concert.

Tickets range from $31.50 to $76.50 and are available through the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.

SATURDAY

Salvation Army Red Kettle 5K and giving kickoff | 541 N. Superior St. | 8:30 a.m. (7:30 a.m registration)

Kicking off the holiday season and the start of the 2019 Red Kettle Campaign, the Salvation Army Red Kettle Relay, 5K, and Family Fun Run hits the streets Nov. 16. Registration for the 5K begins at $25 a participant; registration for the relay starts at $45 for a three-person team.The races start at 8:30 a.m. with the family fun run at 9:15 a.m.

Families are also invited to participate in the Family Fun Run, which is a 500-meter race fit for all ages. Families of any size can register for only $5 to participate in this race. T-shirts can be purchased by Nov. 1 for an additional fee.

Starting at The Blade parking lot in downtown Toledo, 541 N. Superior St., race participants will relay, run, or walk on part of the holiday parade route. Runners and walkers of all levels are invited to participate; however, all participants must be able to finish the race within one hour to allow for the parade to begin promptly at 10 a.m. For registration and more information on the event, click here.

Toledo Holiday Parade | Summit and Jefferson streets, downtown Toledo | 10 a.m.

Don't miss out on the annual Holiday Parade in downtown Toledo, kicking off the holiday season! Starting on corners of Summit & Jefferson Streets, bring the family down and enjoy giant balloons like Cookie Monster, Kung Fu Panda, Cheshire Cat and Kermit the Frog. Local marching bands, clowns, horses, floats and much more will kick off the holiday season. Be sure to stay for the full parade as Santa will be making his seasonal debut! Visit http://bladeparade.toledoblade.com for more information.

Bedford Junior High Holiday Art and Craft Show | 8405 Jackman Road, Temperance | 9 a.m.

Bedford Junior High School hosts its annual holiday art and craft fair on Saturday morning. Come shop the many varieties of items from over 250 booth. This would be a perfect time to find those great pieces for yourself as well as one of kind gifts for your loved ones.

Maker's Mart Fall 2019 | 1717 Adams St., Toledo | 10 a.m.

Join the Maker's Mart for a day of supporting makers, shopping small, and celebrating! Toledo's popular one-day pop-up indie craft fair, Maker's Mart, is coming back with its holiday edition and you can come experience some Handmade Toledo love.



Shop 80+ handmade vendors, sip local coffee and craft cocktails and beer, nosh on some of Toledo's food truck delicacies and peruse the Handmade Toledo: Maker Shop and help celebrate its fifth birthday!

Kids Night Out: Kids Giving Back | Wolf Creek YMCA, Maumee | 5-8 p.m.

Drop your children off at the Y for a night of fun-filled games and activities. YMCA is encouraging children to bring in canned foods to donate to families in need. The participants will talk about why it is important to be socially responsible and how kids can give back too. They will be working on holiday themed place mats that will be donated to a local nursing home. Member fee is $15 and non-member program participant fee is $20.

FLAUNT: A Fashion Fundraiser | Registry Bistro, Toledo | 6:30 p.m.

FLAUNT your best assets at Equality Toledo's fashion fundraiser. Be prepared for an evening of fashion and fun at the beautiful Registry Bistro ballroom. Grab a craft cocktail and enjoy the elegant and high-energy show with DJ3PM and special performances by local artists.

The evening's venue will be at The Grand Ballroom of Registry Bistro from 7-9 pm. Doors open at 6:30 pm. Attendees can look forward to an evening of opulence, entertainment, and edibles from some of the top restaurants in the area. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online here or at the door. All proceeds go toward Equality Toledo.

SUNDAY

Sylvania Mom-to-Mom Sale | Sylvania American Legion Post, 5580 Centennial Road | 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Visit the Sylvania Mom-to-Mom Sale, presented by the Joseph W. Diehn Post, American Legion to stock your children's wardrobe. The last two sales have been packed, so organizers say you'll want to come early to get the best deals.



Sellers have all rented their tables to support the Lucas County Council's Americanism program. This program sponsors high school juniors by sending them to Buckeye Boys State, which provides an educational and leadership program that exposes young men to the rights and privileges, the duties and responsibilities, and the love for God and Country necessary to being self-governing citizens.

Santa Paws | Local Thyme, | 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Get professional photos of your pets while supporting Mother Nature’s pets!

A $15 minimum donation to Nature's Nursery gets you and your pets a visit with Santa and two digital photos as well as a $5 food certificate to Local Thyme.

Professional Photos provided by mia isaacson photography.