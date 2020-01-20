TOLEDO, Ohio — Art is all about seeing life in a different way; here's a completely different way to see art!

The Toledo Museum of Art invites you to check out the masterpieces housed there in a whole new light with their after-hours flashlight tours.

The museum says the tours are geared toward an adult audience and will uncover stories of love across the ages in TMA works of art.

Get to the museum early for drinks and dinner in the cafe, which will take orders until 8 p.m. The tours start at 9:15 p.m.

Guests will also receive a complimentary sparkling drink to toast the evening.

The tours, celebrating Valentine's Day, will take place on Feb. 6, Feb. 7, Feb. 13 and Feb. 14. These dates are Thursdays and Fridays.

Tickets are $25 for TMA members, $30 for nonmembers and $15 for students and military and can be purchased online or by calling 419-255-8000 during museum hours.