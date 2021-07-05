Sauder Village opens for 45th year

The historic village is offering a discounted a special “Opening Week Admission Deal” through Saturday.

ARCHBOLD, Ohio — With tourism season ramping up in Ohio, a 419 staple has kicked off its 45th year.

The historic Sauder Village in Archbold opened its doors to visitors Thursday morning.

Last year, the village delayed their season until mid-summer due to the ongoing pandemic. Its 45th year will also be the first full season featuring their new 1920s Main Street.

Visitors will still have to wear mask while indoors at the village, but while outside can take their masks off while practicing social distancing.

"It's a great chance for families to create special memories while visiting these historic homes, community buildings, the craft shops and enjoying the grounds and wide open spaces," said Kim Krieger, Sauder Village media relations manager.

Mark Nafziger, the Sauder Village potter, is celebrating his 40th year "behind the wheel."

During his time showcasing pottery techniques of years gone by, Nafziger says he is amazed at how much the tiny living history village has grown.

"It's really amazing what has happened with the historical timeline and walking through the different phases of the development of the Black Swamp," said Nafziger.

And every year to kick off their season, Sauder Village hosts the Sauder Village Quilt Show, this one runs through Saturday. Last year's event had to be cancelled due to COVID-19.

It's one of the largest quilt shows in America and draws impressive talent from around the country.

Village visitors can pop into the show at no extra charge and can watch educational demonstrations.

"Appreciate the creativity that goes into them, but also watch some demonstrations. And for the quilters out there, they will love visiting our Threads of Tradition quilt shop as well," said Krieger.

Next Thursday and Friday, Sauder Village will host Family Field Trip Days and then will host the popular Antique Car Gathering on Saturday, May 22.