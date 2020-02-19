TOLEDO, Ohio — If you like peanut butter, and you like beer, you'll love this week at Earnest Brew Works.

Starting Tuesday, the brewery will be jam-packed with peanut buttery goodness as the taps will be taken over by a plethora of nutty beers.

Not only will the bar's kegs be filled with three peanut butter beers, but special firkins will be tapped throughout the week. Here's a look at just some of the sweet flavors you can expect:

As one firkin blows, another will be tapped.

PEANUT BUTTER WEEK EVENTS

TUESDAY

Tuesday kicks off with a firkin of PB Elvis Worker's porter. The brewery is open from 4 - 10 p.m. with free bingo starting at 7 p.m.

Bar-goers can snag a bite from the Smashdawgs food truck.

WEDNESDAY

On Wednesday, you can fill a growler of Oktoberfest or Spice is Right for $8.

Books on Tap will be getting in on the fun as well!

If you missed Smashdawgs on Tuesday, no worries! The truck will be back Wednesday night as well.

THURSDAY

The food trucks keep on rolling in. This time, We Be Ribs will be at Earnest filling up the hungry tummies.

FRIDAY

In addition to all the unique kegs and firkins featured throughout the week, Manny's Munchies food truck is set to swing by Friday.

SATURDAY

Earnest Brew Works is shaking things up on Saturday! There will be a "beers and booty shaking" class starting at 11 p.m. with an instructor's fee of $10.

If you do decide to work up that appetite, We Be Ribs will be back with all their best goodies.

In addition to beer on-site, you can always take your favorite cans home with you. And, don't forget, you can sang a 20-liter keg for $80. Selections change daily.

RELATED: Have a night on the town and shop local at the Toledo Night Market

RELATED: UT hosting Craft Beer Lecture and Tasting

RELATED: New microbrewery opens in south Toledo