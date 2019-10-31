FINDLAY, Ohio — Starting this weekend, a monthly event will offer a hands-on art and literacy learning experience for you and your children.

Go 419 takes you down to Findlay, where the Mazza Museum at the University of Findlay is ready to launch its next season of Funday Sunday.

Opened in 1982, the Mazza Museum was founded at the University of Findlay to showcase the original artwork that goes into children's books.

What began as a collection of only four original pieces has grown to more than 14,000.

The museum now hosts more than 6,000 schoolchildren a year to introduce them to the artistry of their favorite books.

"Where today it is very much appreciated. And we have the original work of art throughout the museum. And you can go see the art and down below you can pick up the book and see where the original then is located and what it was made for." said Mazza Museum director Benjamin Sapp

And beginning on Sunday Nov. 3, The Mazza Funday Sunday series kicks off and runs every first Sunday of the month through April.

And the April Funday Sunday will be held at the Toledo Zoo on April 5.

Admission is free, and children will get the chance to engage in 30 different hands-on activities aimed to give children a better appreciation of art, literacy, and science.

The events showcase Mazza's belief that art can act as a foundation and an enhancement to a child's learning.

"What we try to do is use the arts to excite them, to explore and to learn and to and to read, and to be active in the learning process. And we feel the art is very much a part of that equation." said Sapp

Now, the majority of the artwork that the Mazza Museum has can't be displayed all at once.

So, for an exclusive look inside of the Mazza Museum's art vault, you can see that video here.