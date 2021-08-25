LIST | Season craft beers for fall

TOLEDO, Ohio — Fall brings many changes including your local pub’s taps. With the variety of micro-breweries and Toledo restaurants, there are so many fall-inspired craft beers to try. Here are some spirits to "fall" in love with during the autumn season.
Breweries
Maumee Bay Brewing – Toledo, OH
Oktoberfest - Cold lager with a malty backbone of flavors consisting of toasted bread and caramel, creating an even balance of hop bitterness.
Codename: Gubblebum - German Hefeweizen with huge notes of bubblegum balanced by a kiss of clove spice, banana esters. Another traditional German-style to celebrate the Oktoberfest season.
Earnest Brew Works – Toledo, OH
Oktoberfest - Traditional German Oktoberfest lager. Deep orange in color, light malt on the front end and a clean finish describes this lager well.
Pumpkin Bliss - A balanced blend of pumpkin, brown sugar and spices bring a uniquely seasonal kick to a German-inspired Dunkel lager. According to Earnest Brew Works, this is a perfect campfire companion.
Black Frog Brewery
Granny’s sweet potato porter – American Porter infused with fresh peeled sweet potatoes. This craft beer is available in mid-September.
Twin Oast Brewing
Bestest Brown Ale - This American Brown Ale starts off with soft caramel tones and has a nutty finish from toasted pumpkin seeds.
Patron Saints
Saint Arnold – The classic Oktoberfest is a dry malty beer with a sweet crisp finish. This brew is available starting mid-September.
Saint Christopher – This porter is served with nitrogen and is exclusively available at the Patron Saints Tasting room. This craft beer is available beginning mid-September.
Saint Peter – A Peanut Red Ale that goes down like peanut butter. Smooth creamy taste with the sweet notes from the beloved sandwich topping. This craft brew is available in mid-September.
Seasonal Saintly Seltzers – A traditional seltzer with fall vibes available mid-September in Apple Pie and Pumpkin Pie flavors.
Downtown Toledo Restaurants
Home Slice
Vanilla Pumpkin Beer by O’Fallon Brewery – This pumpkin-flavored beer goes down like pumpkin pie.
Hannon’s Block
Zombie Dust by 3 Floyds Brewing Company - This is intensely hopped and gushing undead Pale Ale will have you joining the apocalypse.
Ye Olde Cock N’ Bull
Salted Caramel Pumpkin by O’Fallon Brewery - Salted Caramel Pumpkin lives up to its name as a malt-forward caramel-flavored ale with the perfect balance of sweet and salt.
More beers will be added to the list as we continue through the season. Be sure to check back for updates on the fall beers available.