LIST | Season craft beers for fall

Here's a list of great northwest Ohio craft beers to help you celebrate fall!

TOLEDO, Ohio — Fall brings many changes including your local pub’s taps. With the variety of micro-breweries and Toledo restaurants, there are so many fall-inspired craft beers to try. Here are some spirits to "fall" in love with during the autumn season.

Breweries

Maumee Bay Brewing – Toledo, OH

Oktoberfest - Cold lager with a malty backbone of flavors consisting of toasted bread and caramel, creating an even balance of hop bitterness.

Codename: Gubblebum - German Hefeweizen with huge notes of bubblegum balanced by a kiss of clove spice, banana esters. Another traditional German-style to celebrate the Oktoberfest season.

Earnest Brew Works – Toledo, OH

Oktoberfest - Traditional German Oktoberfest lager. Deep orange in color, light malt on the front end and a clean finish describes this lager well.

Pumpkin Bliss - A balanced blend of pumpkin, brown sugar and spices bring a uniquely seasonal kick to a German-inspired Dunkel lager. According to Earnest Brew Works, this is a perfect campfire companion.

Black Frog Brewery

Granny’s sweet potato porter – American Porter infused with fresh peeled sweet potatoes. This craft beer is available in mid-September.

Twin Oast Brewing

Bestest Brown Ale - This American Brown Ale starts off with soft caramel tones and has a nutty finish from toasted pumpkin seeds.

Patron Saints

Saint Arnold – The classic Oktoberfest is a dry malty beer with a sweet crisp finish. This brew is available starting mid-September.

Saint Christopher – This porter is served with nitrogen and is exclusively available at the Patron Saints Tasting room. This craft beer is available beginning mid-September.

Saint Peter – A Peanut Red Ale that goes down like peanut butter. Smooth creamy taste with the sweet notes from the beloved sandwich topping. This craft brew is available in mid-September.

Seasonal Saintly Seltzers – A traditional seltzer with fall vibes available mid-September in Apple Pie and Pumpkin Pie flavors.

Downtown Toledo Restaurants

Home Slice

Vanilla Pumpkin Beer by O’Fallon Brewery – This pumpkin-flavored beer goes down like pumpkin pie.

Hannon’s Block

Zombie Dust by 3 Floyds Brewing Company - This is intensely hopped and gushing undead Pale Ale will have you joining the apocalypse.

Ye Olde Cock N’ Bull

Salted Caramel Pumpkin by O’Fallon Brewery - Salted Caramel Pumpkin lives up to its name as a malt-forward caramel-flavored ale with the perfect balance of sweet and salt.