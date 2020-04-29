PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Levis Commons is set make its return to open-air shopping on May 12, leaders announced Wednesday.

The move comes after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said retail facilities could return to business on that date as part of the state's plan to slowly reopen the economy.

"With Governor Mike DeWine's announcement this week, Levis Commons is prepping for the return of retail to The Town Center," marketing director Christine Best said. "Our restaurants and essential businesses have been hard at work, carrying the proverbial ball for the team these past six weeks. We're ready to reintroduce the community to our retail component on May 12."

Levis Commons has more than 50 retailers, 14 eating establishments and a 12-screen theater in addition to a number of offices and medical practices.

Many of the stores at Levis Commons have continued service via online and phone orders, no contact pickup and local delivery options. Moving forward, customers are encouraged to contact the store before heading out. A list of merchants and store hours can be found here.

"Levis prides itself on being clean and safe, and we've added even more precautions for the safety of our employees and customers. By adding more hand sanitizer stations, additional janitorial and security rounds throughout the property and public restrooms, social distancing prompts in areas where usual congregation occurs and implementing extra protocols at the register, we're optimistic that retail can safely resume while staying smart with disinfecting and distancing," Best said.

Levis Commons customers are asked to look for floor prompts, keep a safe distance from others and to be patient as these new protocols are initiated.

