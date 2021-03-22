Keith Urban, Blake Shelton coming to Bash on the Bay

Two-day festival on Put in Bay set for Aug. 25-26.

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio — Bash on the Bay, owned and produced by 614 Events, is back, and this time, it’s two nights of music.

This year’s lineup will feature country music megastar Blake Shelton and four-time GRAMMY winner Keith Urban.

This year's bash takes place on Put in Bay on Wednesday, Aug. 25 and Thursday, Aug. 26.

Individual day tickets will go on sale this Friday, March 26, at 10 am through eTix.com. Hotel reservations can be made now at Islander Inn on Put-in-Bay by calling 419.285.7829.

If the event is canceled for any reason, refunds will be given, organizers say.

Blake Shelton is a multi-award-winning entertainer, including 20 Academy of Country Music awards, Video of Year winner at the 2018 Country Music Television awards, and Country Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year. Shelton is scheduled to headline Wednesday night’s lineup.

Keith Urban was named Entertainer of the Year by both the Country Music Association in 2018 and the Academy of Country Music in 2019 and is slated to host the ACM Awards for the second consecutive year on April 18, 2021. Urban is scheduled to headline Thursday night’s event and wrap up the two-day festival.