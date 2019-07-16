TOLEDO, Ohio — You may not know it, but there is a beautiful variety of hydrangeas. Not just the ones you’re used to seeing in your grandma’s backyard.

Jenny Amstutz from Nature’s Corner gave Go 419 Host Malena Caruso a chemistry lesson in hydrangeas.

"We have hydrangeas for full sun, the hydrangea paniculata. But we have the whole gamut of varieties to choose from," Amstutz said. "From hydrangeas that can take full sun to part sun and shade."

The flowers of the hydrangeas vary too.

"Lace cap hydrangeas, I just love them. Or mountain hydrangeas and those are part sun even a little bit more sun they will be just fine, but the flower is so unique," Amstutz said.

Amstutz said the mop head hydrangeas are the ones people come in with questions about their color.

"They often want to change their color. Will they be more blue? Will they be more pink? What should I do?" she said.

And this is when some basic chemistry is needed.

"So by adding Garden Lime it will make your soil more alkaline and it will turn the hydrangeas more pink," Amstutz explained. "Aluminum sulfate which is Hydra Blue. This will make the soil more acidic and it will change your hydrangeas more blue."

Amstutz said not to be too nervous but to always follow the label on the products.

"You can add the treatment a few times a season and be just fine," she said. "There are so many varieties so look at what you’re purchasing. Make sure it’s the right one for you. If you’re hydrangeas aren’t blooming add phosphorus."

And, when in doubt... head to Nature's Corner with any questions.

Find more information here: mynaturescorner.com

*Sponsored content.