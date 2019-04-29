TOLEDO, Ohio —
Thursday, May 2
- Toledo Mud Hens HOME ALL WEEKEND | STAR WARS WEEKEND
- Homestand against Columbus Clippers
- Thursday – 6:35 p.m.
- Friday – 7:05 p.m.
- Star Wars Weekend!
- Saturday – 5:05 p.m.
- Sunday – 1:05 p.m.
- Mascot Brunch 11 a.m. Holy Toledo! Tavern
- Kids run the bases after the game
- Homestand against Columbus Clippers
- Sauder Village Quilt Show: Schoolhouse & Workshops | Sauder Village | May 1 – 5
- Recognized as one of the top quilting events in the Midwest, the 43rd Annual Sauder Village Quilt Show will once again be a spectacular celebration of creativity and fine craftsmanship.
- Quilters are encouraged to register now to enter a quilt in the show and to attend the brand new “Schoolhouse” event, lecture and workshops planned from May 1 – 5 at Sauder Village.
Friday, May 3
- Opera on Wheels | The Toledo Club | 5:30 p.m.
- Children, their parents, grandparents and all other adults will be entertained by this classic tale that’s been reworked with an uplifting ending, and by its vivacious and romantic music.
- Family-Friendly Buffet 5:30 –7 PM
- The 45-minute professional performance begins at 7 PM
- Adults $28.00 • Children ages 5–11 $14.00
- Tax and gratuity not included.
- Due to space restrictions, reservations are limited.
- Please call The Toledo Club reservation line at 419-254-2961
- Children, their parents, grandparents and all other adults will be entertained by this classic tale that’s been reworked with an uplifting ending, and by its vivacious and romantic music.
Saturday, May 4
- Star Wars: A New Hope In Concert | Huntington Center | 8 p.m.
- Coming to Toledo from a galaxy far, far away—experience Star Wars: A New Hope like never before as the Toledo Symphony Orchestra performs the live accompaniment to John Williams' Oscar®-winning score on the big screen!
- Bring the entire family out for this once-in-a-lifetime event during the Toledo Symphony's 75th anniversary season.
- Bring the entire family out for this once-in-a-lifetime event during the Toledo Symphony's 75th anniversary season.
- Coming to Toledo from a galaxy far, far away—experience Star Wars: A New Hope like never before as the Toledo Symphony Orchestra performs the live accompaniment to John Williams' Oscar®-winning score on the big screen!
- FIRST Outdoor Toledo Famers’ Market | 525 Market Street | 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Mark your calendars for the FIRST outdoor Toledo Farmers' Market of the season! We are excited to bring so many great fresh fruits and vegetables, flowers and local products to #downtowntoledo for you to enjoy!
- #ToledoLovesFresh
- TRRC May the Fourth Be With You 4K & Wookie 1K | Second Sole Toledo | 8:15 p.m.
- May the Fourth be with you 4K - Use the Force Fun Run
- Registration Opens at 8:15 am
- Wookie 1K Run starts at 9:01 am
- 4K Run starts at 9:34 am
- LOCATION: Registration, Start and Finish are at the SECOND SOLE Store, Levis Commons
- COURSE: Fast and flat 4K (2.49 mile) course on paved roads around Levis Commons.
Sunday, May 5
- Cinco de Mayo Celebration | The Toledo Zoo | 11 a.m. 3 p.m.
- Be transported south of the border to celebrate Mexico’s rich heritage with a traditional fiesta the Toledo Zoo’s Cinco de Mayo Celebration!
- On May 5, 1862 underdog Mexican forces defeated the powerful French Army at the Battle of Puebla. While the battle was not a huge strategic win, it was a moral, patriotic and unifying victory.
- There will be live entertainment from El Corazon de Mexico Folklorico Dance Group, music provided by DJ Tony Rios, piñata, Mexican paper flower crafts and other fun activities.
- The activities will take place on the Main Plaza from 11a.m. – 3 p.m. Rain plan is Malawi Event Center. The full schedule of activities can be found at toledozoo.org/cinco.
- Be transported south of the border to celebrate Mexico’s rich heritage with a traditional fiesta the Toledo Zoo’s Cinco de Mayo Celebration!
- Cinco de Mayo 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run | Adelante, The Latino Resource Center | 9 a.m.
- Celebrate Mexican heritage with a morning run!
- Race starts at 9 a.m.
- Age group awards, overall winner awards
- Pre-registered runners/walker will get a t-shirt
- Race-day registration available ($25)
- Fruit, cookies, water available at finish