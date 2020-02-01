TOLEDO, Ohio — This is the first weekend in 2020 and it is sure to be a good one! There's everything from fitness to beer, local music to our beloved Walleye. This is another Go 419 Must-do Rundown packed with all the fun you can have, right here in the 419.

THURSDAY

Turn up Toledo - Dance Fitness | Routines | 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Looking for a great way to start the new year off and work toward your fitness goals? Then stop by Routines on Reynolds Road for this new and sure to be super fun fitness class.

This class is a high intensity interval (HIIT) inspired dance fitness workout where you will burn fat, build muscle, and boost metabolism.The Turn Up is more than a class- it is a movement centered on good music, good vibes, high energy, and teamwork!

Your first time at Routines is free and $5 to drop-in.

FRIDAY

BGSU Alumni Beer Tasting | Slater Family Ice Arena | 4-6 p.m.

Come spend your Friday night in Bowling Green with some Falcon hockey and local craft brews. Your ticket for $22 includes a BGSU tasting glass , 8 different beers from BG Beer Works and Ohio Craft brewery's , salad, pizza, cookies, and bottled water.

Starting at 6:07 p.m. the Falcons take on Northern Michigan, the ticket to the game is not included in the beer tasting.

You can register online and learn more here.

Art Walk | Red Bird Art District Downtown Sylvania | 5-8 p.m.

Ring in the new year with live music, all while shopping local. Come downtown Sylvania to celebrate the first Friday of the month and of 2020, shops are open 5-8 p.m. and there will be four different local bands to satisfy any music lover's taste.

Bands and locations are as follows:



6-8PM | Singer Songwriter w/ Electric Violin

Fuller Art House | Chase Potter Music



6-8PM | Solo Jazz Guitar

Hudson Gallery | Peter Kharchenko

7-10PM | Acoustic Duo

Inside the Five Brewing Company | The Katie & Jordan Show

9PM-1AM | Rock, Country, Bluegrass, Folk, Rockabilly

The Sodbuster Bar | Grizzly Grits





Nickelodeon Weekend: Walleye vs. Wings | Huntington Center | 7 - 10 p.m.

Our fish are in town for this first weekend of 2020, but it will have you feeling a little nostalgic during Nickelodeon weekend. The Walleye are wearing Ren & Stimpy-themed jerseys and there is going to be some of your favorite Nickelodeon moments featured throughout the game. You will also get the opportunity to win one of the jerseys worn, as they are being raffled off! If you can't make it out Friday night, they have a second game on Saturday.

For more info and to purchase tickets , check it out here.

SATURDAY

Dia de Reyes | Sofia Quintero Art & Cultural Center | 6 - 10 p.m.

Saturday night is the 24th Annual 3 Kings Day celebration and fundraiser. All money raised is going to scholarships for local Latino students. This is sure to be a fun night, full of dinner, dancing, and much more!

Donations for the dinner are $20 per adult, $10 for students 10-17 with an adult, and free for children under 11.

A Jim Morrison Tribute Concert | Maumee Indoor Theatre | 8 - 11 p.m.

It might not be the real thing, but you'll still be saying hello, I love you as they light your fire! Phil Barone and the Cruisers are hosting their annual Jim Morrison Tribute Concert to benefit Unruly Arts.The band will perform songs by The Doors, which can be enjoyed by all 18 and older. Lights and special effects will be provided by the Wet Sun Light Show.

7 p.m. the doors open with a cash bar and food for purchase from Rosie's Rolling Chef Jr. food truck., with the shows beginning at 8. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $45 for VIP, which includes 1 drink ticket, access to the VIP bar, and cocktail service throughout the concert.

You can purchase your tickets through Philip Barone, at the Maumee Indoor Theatre, or at Rosie's Italian Grille.

SUNDAY

Traditional Irish Music | Gathering Volumes | 2:30 - 4:30 p.m.

Spend a relaxing Sunday afternoon out in Perrysburg with a unique musical performance. Led by experienced musician and teacher, Mary Dennis, this group of Traditional Irish Musicians are focused on playing tunes commonly played in sessions in Ireland. In this performance, you will get the chance to hear a diverse range of instruments played commonly in these sessions that include the fiddle, tenor banjo, concertina, accordion, flute, Irish whistle, mandolin, bodhrán, guitar and piano.

CatSIP Sunday | St. Julian Winery | 7 - 9 p.m.

End your weekend with a relaxing glass of wine, all while helping out a great cause! From 7-9 p.m. over at St. Julian Winery,15% of sales will benefit the local non-profit Friends of Companion Animals - Monroe County's only all-cat rescue. Enjoy some complimentary cheeses with samples of their favorite, best-selling wines. There will be long pours of their award-winning wines for purchase, raffles for prize baskets and an exclusive ‘kitty cocktail’ menu that’s feline inspired!

Learn more here.

