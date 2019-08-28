WAUSEON, Ohio — Fair time is in full swing, and coming up next is the third-largest fair in Ohio!

Dubbed one of the best fairs in the state, the 162nd Fulton County Fair kicks off Friday and goes until Sep. 5 at the Top of Ohio Fairgrounds.

Fair officials say average attendance for the week-long fair has been more than 291,000 people, with 184,000 of those coming to the fair over Labor Day weekend.

One of the biggest attractions this year will be the ticketed grandstand shows, which will include performances by classic rock band Foreigner on Sept. 1 and country singer Granger Smith and Earl Dibbles, Jr. on Sept 2.

Choir members from seven different high schools in Fulton County will perform with Foreigner onstage to perform "I Wanna Know What Love Is."

Tickets for the grandstand entertainment are available on the the Fulton County Fair website. You must buy a ticket to the fair as well as a ticket to the concert.

All grandstand seats to these concerts are reserved. There will be a VIP area on the track. All track area is standing room only on a first-come, first-serve basis, no chairs allowed.

Fair-goers will also be able to enjoy plenty of free entertainment and attractions, including:

Truck and Tractor Pulls

Tractor Pulls - Aug. 30 at 6:30 p.m.

Truck Pulls - Aug. 31

Live Music

The Van-Dells - Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. on the South Stage

Classic Car Display - Sale Arena (car display by invitation only)

Stacy "Duke" Todd of the Van-Dells - Sept. 5 at 7 p.m.

Souls Harbor gospel trio - 10:30 a.m. worship service in the Christian Music Building on Sept. 1

JJ Weeks Band - 5 p.m. at the Christian Music Building on Sept. 1

Heart to Heart - 5 p.m. at the Christian Music Building on Sept 2

Harness Racing and Hitches

Harness Racing - Aug. 31 at 11:30 a.m. and Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. at the Grandstands

Miniature horse and pony pulls - 4 p.m. at the Spangler Arena on Sept. 1

Draft Horse and Pony show - Sept. 4 at 11:30 a.m. at the Osthimer Horse Arena

4-H and Junior Fair Projects

Enjoy animal judging, competitions in antiques, vegetables, fine arts, culinary and so much more.

An auction of baked good brought to the fair will take place Aug. 20 at 5 p.m. in the Veterans' Pavilion.

Other Events

Starting Saturday through Tuesday, enjoy the Fire Fighter show, the agricultural heritage display 60s and 70s: A New Generation of Power and Machinery at the Park Area near the Biddle Building and daily cow milking demonstrations in the Dairy Barn.

A Christmas Tree decoration contest will be held on Aug. 31 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. with the theme "Stars and Stripes." Judging will be at 11 a.m. Trees will be provided.

Women's Day Demonstrations

All events are held in the Veterans' Pavilion

Accessorizing Your Wardrobe - 1 p.m.

Sharing the Hats We Love - 1:45 p.m.

Take Charge of Your Diabetes - 2:30 p.m.

Special Admission Days

Free admission to veterans and their spouses on Aug. 31 until 6 p.m. Veterans can also enjoy a free ham and bean dinner beginning at noon.

Sept. 3 is Junior Fair Day, when all school children receive free admission until 6 p.m. and discounted ride prices from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 4 is Senior Citizens' Day when fair-goers 65 and older receive free admission until 6 p.m.

Free admission does not include ticketed shows.

New Event

MyExpress, Toledo's Premier Motocross Park will bring a two-wheeled competition to the fair on Sept. 4 at 5 p.m. at the Grandstand.

Check out the full schedule of events here:

Besides all these great events, enjoy a multitude of food including milkshakes, pork and rib-eye sandwiches, cheese curds and donuts.

Tickets are $5 and free for those who are 15 years old or younger. Season tickets can also be purchased for $25 at the gate Aug. 30 and Aug. 31.

Parking for the fair is free and shuttles are available.

The fairground is located at 8514 St. Rt. 108 in Wauseon at the Ohio Turnpike exit 34.

End your summer with a bang at the Fulton County Fair!