'Feathers to Frame' art exhibit celebrates the annual migratory bird season through local artists.

The Port Clinton exhibit celebrates both birds and artists.

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — And as thousands of bird lovers will be flocking to our region over the next week, local artists are using their talents to celebrate the migratory season.

In its second year, the art exhibit "Feather to Frame" is hosted by the Greater Port Clinton Area Arts Council.

The event celebrates both the local and migratory birds that will be seen this week during the Biggest Week in American Birding festival.

The first exhibit last year became a popular spot for many of the bird lovers visiting the area.

"Especially if there's a rain day, we get a lot more people come in just because the birders are like 'OK, we're tired of this.' And that actually helps us out," said Keith Fleming, vice president of the Greater Port Clinton Area Arts Council.

The exhibit is a collaboration with the Black Swamp Bird Observatory.

Organizers hope the exhibit will get more people in the area introduced to the growing bird-spotting hobby.

"Maybe they go see an art exhibit and are exposed to bird artwork there and that gets them interested and now they want to come outside and start enjoying it themselves," said Tyler Ficker, communications specialist with Black Swamp Bird Observatory.

And the exhibit inside of The Arts Garage near downtown Port Clinton is also a chance for area artists to showcase their work to the community.

"And also to showcase the talent that we have in our area," said Carol Morgan, GPCAAC President. "I mean, Ottawa County is filled with amazing artists. So the partnering with the Black Swamp just expands our reach, and their reach within the community."

"We try to serve and stay open as late as we can for the birders after they get done birding," Fleming said. "It gives them something to do when they've gone out to dinner and are ready to go back to their hotel or wherever they're staying."

The Feather to Frame art exhibit runs through May 22 and many of the pieces included in the show are available for purchase.