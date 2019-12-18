TOLEDO, Ohio — 🎶 Oh Christmas Weed, Oh Christmas Weed, how lovely are thy branches? 🎶

It has officially been one year since the small shrub sprung up on the corner of Secor and Alexis, found internet fame and melted even the Grinchiest of our hearts.

If you missed out on all the buzz over the city's littlest celebrity last year, then strap in; we've got one heck of a holiday story.

TOLEDO CHRISTMAS WEED ORIGINS

It all began one fateful night in December, when Troy Emrick has heading home from church.

"(He) said that’s a really big weed. We should just decorate that!” Troy's daughter, Alyssa Emrick said.

And that's what the Emrick family did. Troy added tinsel to the original weed that grew near the intersection. That's all it took. Soon after, other folks began to add their own decorations, each growing more elaborate.

Thus, the Toledo Christmas Weed was born. Its humble beginnings grabbed the hearts of many who found its story to be a touching reminder of what the season truly all about.

It wasn't long before the festive weed became a gathering place for folks from far and wide. Groups showed up daily to celebrate, take photos and even sing a carol or two.

Unsurprisingly, that tiny weed grew into a social media sensation, garnering attention from folks across the country.

Even Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz couldn't ignore how big this weed had become. On Dec. 26, Toledo's favorite curbside shrub hit the big time when the mayor signed an official proclamation celebrating the camaraderie it brought to the 419.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz signed a proclamation honoring the Toledo Christmas Weed on Wednesday.

CHRISTMAS WEED VANDALS

But, as with any classic tale, a few holiday humbugs tried to destroy the fun.

Just days after Christmas, in the wee hours of the morning, parts of the display were stolen. However, not even the vandals could squander the Christmas Weed's cheer. Toledoans took just a moment before springing into action.

Good Samaritans gathered at the corner of Secor and Alexis to clean up what was left of the tiny little weed and restore it to its former glory.

And restore it they did.

CHRISTMAS WEED MAKES A COMEBACK

The Christmas Weed was not only fixed, it came back with ferocity.

The display's fame inspired local businesses to get creative and do some good.

Local printing company Jupmode designed a collection of shirts celebrating the Christmas Weed. But, they didn't stop there; the company pledged to donate $5 from every shirt sold to local charities. The shirts were, of course, a hit and Jupmode made good on that promise.

By Jan. 7, Jupmode was able to donate $14,310 that was divided among Family House, Rebekah’s Haven, St. Paul’s and the Cherry Street Mission.

Yes, the journey of the Toledo Christmas Weed is one for the books. So it came as no surprise that a book was written about it.

Local authors Nick Rokicki and Joe Kelley took on the touching tale of Toledo's favorite weed. When the two award-winning writers behind the "Pete the Popcorn" series heard about the Christmas Weed, they knew it just had to be subject of their next story.

“The Christmas Weed is such a simple and unique story that I believe will spark the Christmas Spirit in children around Toledo and beyond,” Rokicki said. “Our other books have proven that kids are eager to read books that they have a personal connection with. The Christmas Weed and the way Toledo has embraced it in such a charitable manner is nothing short of amazing, but not surprising for Toledo.”

The book is available now on Amazon.

ALL GOOD THINGS COME TO AN END

Reality struck, as the weed eventually had to be taken down. Local Cub and Girl Scouts came equipped with bags and brooms to clean up that little spot on Secor and Alexis.

But, the memory of Toledo's Christmas Weed hasn't been brushed away.

While the holidays are just around the bend, there is still time for the famous weed to sprout up once again. Or maybe this year, it will find its way to another town that needs it just a little bit more.

