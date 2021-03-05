Celebrating Mother's Day in the 419

Looking for brunches, lunches and great events to say "thank you" to your mom? We've got a round up of the best ways to celebrate Mother's Day around the 419.

TOLEDO, Ohio — She cared for you, fed you and changed your dirty diapers. So thank your mom with a Mother’s Day treat!

There are so many events to celebrate moms in the 419 this Mother's Day!

Mother’s Day Brunch

Mother’s Day Brunch at The Flying Joe: May 8 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and May 9 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Enjoy food and drink special items all weekend, as well as music from Ol' Creek Road, at The Flying Joe on May 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

On May 9 from 9 to 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Malawi Event Center, enjoy an animal demonstration and live entertainment at this annual celebration!

Tickets are $45 for adults ( 12+) and $35 for kids (2-11); children under 2 are free. Reserve your seat at the table here.

May 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. is an all-you-can-eat gourmet brunch at Brandywine!

Tickets for adults are $24.99 (12+), and $7.50 for kids (6-11); children under 5 are free. Call (419) 865-2393 to make your reservations today.

May 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., treat mom to brunch and bubbly at The Toledo Club.

Reservations are required; call 419-243-2200 or use the TC App, website or stop at the front desk for reservations.

May 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A variety of fun food and drink options will be offered that Mom is sure to love!

Place your order today by calling 419-354-2535.

Mother’s Day Events

May 1 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and May 8 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Create your very own potted arrangement for the Mom. The event is complete with treats and a chance to win prizes.

The flower bar ranges from $40 to $50 depending on the project you choose. Although it is not required, you can pre-register for the project you prefer here.

May 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register for a box, then take a short walk to each of the participating Swanton businesses to pick up a free cookie. Multiple businesses are participating, and this event is FREE!

May 9 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Give mom a variety of choices for lunch at the Food Truck Rally! The food trucks that will be there are: Rosie's Rolling Chef, PM Frosted Fantasies, The Saucy Slamwich, Kona Ice, Leaf & Seed, Frankly Plant Based Kitchen, Outlaw's BBQ and Susie's Lemonade.

There will also be some flower vendors at the event so you can buy your mom a beautiful bouquet!

May 9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Only $5 per person (except mom, she's free!) with $3 pony and carriage rides! No ticket needed.

May 9 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

All moms get in free! The first one hundred moms through the gate receive a free gift from Bench's Greenhouse in Elmore! Mimosas will be offered at $4 each. Click here to RSVP.

May 9 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Recreational tree climbing opportunity costs $25 per person and requires registration. Register online using code 205516101. If you are unable to register online, you can call 419-407-9810.

May 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Shop small businesses plus gifts for everyone and something special for mom. Savvy Sistas, Unique Collections, Paparazzi, Candles, a live DJ and food trucks will all be at the event! You can also win door prizes.

May 9 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This craft vendor show is free to all attendees, not just mothers!

May 9 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.