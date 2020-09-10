Go 419 Takeout Takeover: Susie's Skillet in Walbridge a comfort food hot spot

The small Walbridge diner is more than just a place to grab a bite, it doubles as a cozy community hangout.

WALBRIDGE, Ohio — If you are looking for a "Cheers" level hangout spot, but with killer biscuits and gravy, Susie's Skillet checks both boxes.

The diner has been a staple in the village for decades, and although it has changed hands over the years, it has never lost its charm.

As soon as the doors open at 6 a.m., the room is filled with early risers, mostly railroad workers as the town is surrounded by tracks, ready to fill their bellies with a hearty breakfast. And, they went to the right place; breakfast is the key to the Skillet's magic.

The diner has all the classics, but its biscuits and gravy are a must-order. Or, if you can't decide what you want, try the Skillet Trainwreck, encompassing every savory breakfast favorite piled in one giant bowl. Just be prepared, you may need a nap afterward.

As lunchtime approaches, the early workers are replaced with casual community members. When you walk in, you'll notice everyone seems to know each other. And in a small town like Walbridge, they likely do. However, even if you are from out of town, the easygoing waitstaff will quickly make you feel like one of the pack.

Breakfast is served all day, but if you are looking for lunchtime fare, the menu features salads, sandwiches, baskets of fried food and heavier comfort meals like roast beef and mashed potatoes. Not to mention the daily specials, including the Friday regular: fried perch.

No matter what you end up ordering, you shouldn't leave before trying a piece of homemade pie, the shining jewel of the whole place. Every pie is flavorful and made with care by someone you can tell has no need for a recipe book.