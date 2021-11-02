Go 419: The Top 11 Things to do in and around Toledo this weekend

This weekend, show that special someone some LOVE and GO 419.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Love is sure to be on your mind this weekend and there is plenty to love about the 419. Keep reading for ideas on where to GO during the weekend of love.

THURSDAY

Once Upon a Vine | Toledo Zoo | 5:30 p.m.

The Orchid Show at the Toledo Zoo is opening this weekend and Thursday you can get a sneak peek! This preview is being reworked to accommodate current guidelines. For Once Upon a Vine, you will get an exclusive tour in a small group, led by Dr. Ryan Walsh, Director of Plant Conservation at the Toledo Zoo on this curated collection of orchids. Usually this preview show includes a sit-down dinner, but instead this year they have a special prepared charcuterie box and bottle of wine to enjoy at home after the tour.

Tickets are $100 and you can get yours and learn more here.

Love is in the Air! | Breaking Beans Coffee | 6 p.m.

Love is in the air in Lambertville, over at Breaking Beans Coffee & Market. They partnered with other local businesses to bring you an evening that will be fun and romantic. They will be offering coffee samples and shopping, maybe you can pick up a Valentine's gift basket.

A variety of other local businesses will be there and offering up beauty consultations, grab bags, chocolates, and MORE.

FRIDAY

Toledo Zoo Orchid Show | Toledo Zoo | time

Its that time again, the Orchid Show is back at the Toledo Zoo. Starting Friday until the end of February, you can come visit the zoo and see all the natural beauty of these rare and exotic flowers.

Your tickets will include general zoo admission, so while you're there you can see everything else you love about the zoo.

Celebrating Valentine's Day | Local Thyme | 5 p.m.

Local Thyme is celebrating the weekend of love and will help make date night extra special. All weekend long you can come out and enjoy some amazing live music and taste their special Valentine's Day drinks and wine list. Plus, they are having some incredible items added on to their menu including crispy duck breast, prime rib, death by chocolate cake and more.

The Cupid Shuffle | Northern Exposure | 4 p.m.

This Valentine weekend, head to downtown Port Clinton for their first annual "cupid shuffle." This Friday from 3 - 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. will be filled with shopping specials and great food and drinks over at Northern Exposure downtown. If you spend more than $10 you will get the opportunity to pick one of cupid's arrows for a mystery gift or discount! They will also have a special guest vendor, Once Upon a Time Confections, to make things extra sweet.

With Love, Naturally | Oak Openings | 6:30 p.m.

Naturally, you love the 419 and all the beauty it provides! This Valentine's weekend you can head over to Oak Openings for a self-guided tour of the Cannaley Treehouse Village. The whole walk is .6 of a mile on uneven ground and you can enjoy date night with s’mores, valentines, chocolates and coffee.

SATURDAY

Valentine's Bash | 4DK Crick Brewery | 11 a.m. - 1- p.m.

Celebrate with your valentine a day early in Defiance at 4DK Crick Brewery. They have fun planned for the whole day, beginning when they open at 11 with Mimosa flights, this include four different 4 oz. mimosas! At 6, live music fun begins as the night sets in. Couples will have the chance to get their photos taken with a Valentine's Day backdrop. Come out and enjoy all the fun!

Valentine Special | Gillig Winery | 7:30 p.m.

Make date night super special on Saturday at Gillig Winery in Findlay. They will be offering a two-course wine and food pairing, so if your sweetie is a wine connoisseur, this is the perfect event for you two.

This dinner is $60 per couple and $50 for wine club members. Call (419) 408-3230 to reserve your spot now.





SUNDAY

Valentine's Day Brunch | Manhattan's Pub | 10 a.m.

Kick off your Valentine's Day with your sweetie downtown Toledo at Manhattan's for brunch. Their brunch has an expansive menu including eggs, bacon, french toast, pancakes, sausage and gravy, mimosas, veggies, mashed potatoes, salmon, fresh fruit and SOOOO much more.

Brunch is $21 and for V-Day they have some drink specials including a pink cosmo, sparkler champagne with passion fruit, proverb rose and heart of glass. Come fall in love with your favorite meal of the week - brunch.

Manor House Tours | Wildwood Metropark | 11 a.m.

We love our 419 metroparks and a beautiful highlight at Wildwood is the Manor House. You may make it a point to visit at Christmas time, but you can check out the amazing beauty of this place now, with tours every Sunday.

You can see the incredible architecture and learn about its rich history from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. This event is FREE and does not require any pre-registration. You will need to wear a mask and social distance, and tours will be limited to 10 per group.

Watercolor Workshop: Valentine's Day | Handmade Toledo | 2 - 4:30 p.m.

Today is the day of love and if you love getting creative, Handmade Toledo has got you covered. Maybe you love watercolors or have always wanted to try? Either way, this is the perfect chance for you to try it out. In this workshop you will go over simple brush strokes and techniques and finally make your own Valentine's Day creation!

All materials are provided and you will leave with your own 4x6 finished work and a deeper knowledge of watercolor. This workshop is $30 and you can sign-up over here.



