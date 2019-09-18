TOLEDO, Ohio — This upcoming Friday, downtown Toledo will shine a little brighter after the last performance of the ProMedica Summer Concert Series. The Anthony Wayne Bridge will get all lit up after the sunset.

The bridge's lighting system has recently been upgraded - all thanks to The Arts Commission Honorary Board Member Susan Reams, who took the lead in raising additional funds to get the new LED lighting display.

The lighting design was done by Erwin Redl, who has a studio in Bowling Green and New York.

After the performance of Grammy award-winning artist, Chaka Khan, at Promenade Park Friday, the lights will turn on.

Photo by Eric Eggly, courtesy of The Arts Commission

