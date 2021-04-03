American Civil War Museum of Ohio celebrates 10 years in Tiffin

The museum offers local artifacts that connect current day visitors with the past and showcase Ohio's role in America's greatest conflict.

TIFFIN, Ohio — Did you know during the Civil War, Ohio ranked 3rd in the amount of men who joined the Union Army?

Or that Ohio was 2nd in total casualties?

Locally, you can learn about Ohio's role in the Civil War in Seneca County.

First opened in Bowling Green, the American Civil War Museum of Ohio moved into the historic former post office building in Tiffin in 2011. Since then, the story of our nation's greatest conflict has been on display for visitors.

Plenty of local artifacts from that era are on display to help connect us here today with those in the past.

"Every room has something with hands-on. We'd like people to feel that they can touch and feel things, but with COVID it's been a little different," said the museum's executive director, Gary Dundore.

The entirely volunteer-operated museum walks you through the lead-up to the war, through the conflict and into the Reconstruction era.

Rotating exhibits from other area museums enriches your appreciation for the part northwest Ohio played in the conflict.

Through the years, the museum has become a draw not only regionally, but across the state, country and even the world.

"How do you make it an experience instead of just coming to town for the Civil War museum of Ohio? Make it a full experience. So, they can eat lunch here or grab dinner as well and look at all of the things that we have to offer here in the county," said Bryce Riggs, executive director of the Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce and Destination Tiffin.

The American Civil War Museum of Ohio is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.