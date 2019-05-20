FINDLAY, Ohio — Charles and Mariann Younger dedicated a great portion of their lives to charity and volunteer work. Now, they are being honored for their lifetime of contributions and accomplishments by the state government.

The couple is among 12 Ohioans that are also being honored during a special ceremony in Columbus on May 30. They will be recognized by their peers, the Ohio General Assembly, Gov. Mike DeWine and members of their cabinet, as well as by the Ohio Association of Area Agencies on Aging and leaders from Ohio's aging network.

Mrs. Young, who passed in 2016, devoted her time to the University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum and children’s literature gallery. She helped establish a Hancock County Juvenile Court’s program to help young people through tough times.

Mr. Younger, on the other hand, was a member of the Findlay-Hancock County Area Chamber of Commerce and has supported the Council on Domestic Violence, Findlay Area Arts Council, WBGU public television, United Way and the Small Business Association. Additionally, he spent 30 years as the announcer at local high school boys' and girls' soccer games.

The Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame was established in the 1970s to honor Ohioans age 60 and older for achievements and contributions to others. Mr. and Mrs. Younger’s addition brings the total number of hall of fame members to 486.



