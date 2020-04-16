DESHLER, Ohio — A 4-year veteran of the Deshler Police Department passed away early Thursday.

The officer, K-9 Zeus, was partnered with Chief Brian Robinson. Zeus gained attention following his recovery from multiple medical emergencies in February. Chief Robinson was certain that Zeus would need to be put down, but the K-9 made significant progress and recovered to the point where he was allowed to return home.

Over 1,500 people followed Zeus' journey on a Facebook page dedicated to his progress and updates on his health. Support poured in from across the nation to the Deshler Police Department in the form of toys and gifts for Zeus. T-shirts were printed to raise money to help with medical bills.

Zeus was 6 years old.

K9 Zeus Please keep K9 Zeus in your prayers. He was just admitted again at O... SU Vet hospital. The last few days Zeus was not eating very much and was having weakness in his back legs (Likely from antibiotic for UTI) but in the last 24 hours Zeus has become very lethargic, extreme muscle weakness, and vomiting.

RELATED: Deshler K-9 going home after fighting for his life in hospital

RELATED: Happy 10th birthday to K9 Luke with TPD

RELATED: Pit Bull rescued from dog-fighting ring is now a K9 officer